Shocking! Escaype Live actress Plabita Borthakur spills the beans on her real life fetish

Actress Plabita Borthakur, who made her acting debut with the highly acclaimed Lipstick Under My Burkha, is currently seen in Escaype Live. The web series premiered digitally on May 20. The Free Press Journal caught up with the talented actress for an exclusive chat.

Talking about her characters being quirky each time, Plabita shares, “I feel I am very fortunate that makers are believing in me. Even for the fetish girl role, I wasn’t sure why they picked me. I wasn’t sure whether I’ll be able to pull it off. After Lipstick Under My Burkha, I am happy to get such different roles. I get very excited to play quirky roles and I make sure that I don’t repeat my roles.”

Elaborating further, she adds, “I am grateful for my proper launch with Lipstick Under My Burkha. It was an unconventional film, so I think I am lucky to have started with something like that. It would be tougher for me post my debut if it would have been a simple girl next door role.”

Sharing further on her reaction after she was offered to play a fetish girl in Escaype Live, Plabita reveals, “When I was first narrated the show, I really liked the synopsis and wished to do something like this. Initially, I wasn’t sure about playing a fetish girl because I was concerned about how I was going to play this part without looking conscious. I thought it was a good way to challenge myself and do something different. I am happy that I managed to get over the fear and discomfort. My character of fetish girl is one of the users on the app Escaype Live, and she does different acts for viewers.”

Spilling the beans on the kind of roles she wants to play, she avers, “I always wanted to play a serial killer because I have a very smiling childlike face. But I don’t think so much; if something exciting comes, I do it.”

Talking about her real-life fetish, she signs off, “Since I am married to a man, who is much older than me, I guess I like older men.”

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 06:51 AM IST