UP Shocker: Patients Panic As Stray Bull Enters District Hospital In Raebareli; Pics Surface | Twitter

Raebareli: The stray cattle menace is on the rise in the country. Many incidents of stray cattle attacks and cattle entering the houses and other places such as banks have come to the fore in the recent past. Uttar Pradesh is the worst effected state due to stray cattle in the country. In another such incident, an image has surfaced on social media in which it can be seen that a stray bull has entered a hospital in Uttar Pradesh.

The image of a stray bull standing inside the hospital has hit the internet on Tuesday (February 20) in the morning and it is being claimed that the viral picture is from the district hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli.

Patients panic

It can be seen in the viral picture that patients are sitting on the beds and few other patients and also their relatives are standing inside the hospital. The stray bull is also seen in the viral picture standing calmly and looking at the people present in the hospital.

There are reports that the stray bull entered the district hospital and left the place after some time. The bull did not attack anyone and there are no reports of anyone getting injured as the bull was standing calmly and left after some time. The incident is alarming and the authorities should take care that these stray animals do not enter in such facilities as this could lead to major mishap.

These animals should be protected and kept away from public places like, hospitals, schools, banks and other places where people are present in large numbers. Situation may turn chaotic if the people start running on noticing the animal too close to them and this might provoke the animal and it can also attack the people present in the area.

Stray bull enters bank

Many such incidents have come to the fore in the recent past in which the stray bulls have entered a bank and also climbed to the terrace of a house in Uttar Pradesh. A stray bull entered a branch of State Bank of India (SBI) which created panic among the customers and the bank employees present inside the bank in Unnao. However, the animal did not cause any harm to the people present inside the bank.

Stray bull climbs to the terrace

In another incident, a stray bull entered the house of a former Municipal Chairman's house in Jalaun and climbed to the roof of the house. The animal then went to the gallery of the house and stood there until it was rescued by the local authorities. The residents of the house rushed out of the house in panic after noticing the animal entering their house. The animal did not hurt anyone in the house and was rescued by the authorities.