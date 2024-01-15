Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Teenage Boy Gored To Death By Stray Bull While Protecting Family's Crop Field In Shajahanpur

Representative pic

Katra, January 15: A stray bull killed a 16-year-old boy while he was protecting his family's crop field from stray animals in Uttar Pradesh. The bull attack took place on January 11 in Katra area of Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district. The deceased teenager, identified as Pawan Kumar, was a class 11 student aspiring to become an engineer.

Pawan was deployed to keep an eye on the family's crop field. During this, he noticed a bull damaging the crop and tried to chase it away. However, the bull did not budge and instead charged at Pawan. He was grievously injured in the attack before the villagers heard his scream and came to his rescue.

“When my son reached the crop field, he saw a bull destroying the crop. He immediately tried to push the bull out of the field but the bull charged at him," Pawan's father Ram Asre was quoted as saying. Initially, the villagers took injured Pawan to the district hospital. But he was referred to a hospital in Bareilly where he passed away.

Pawan Gored To Death By Bull

According to Pawan's father, the bull gored his neck and flung him in the air. "I tried to save his life and spent all my savings, but he died during treatment. There was no support from the district administration," the grieving man alleged.

Family To Get Compensation

The police sent Pawan's body for post-mortem during which ante-mortem injuries were confirmed as the cause of death. "We have shared the details with the revenue department as the victim’s family will be eligible for compensation under the state calamity scheme," SHO Katra police station Praveen Solanki told a daily.