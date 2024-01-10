Stray Bull Takes Refuge In SBI Bank Branch To Escape Cold In UP's Unnao; Video Viral | Twitter

Unnao: The decreasing temperature during winter in North India, especially in Uttar Pradesh, is worrying not only for humans but also for animals. Cold is effecting the stray cattle in Uttar Pradesh. In a shocking incident, a stray bull barged into a branch Of State Bank Of India (SBI) in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. Uttar Pradesh is facing a huge problem due to the increasing number of stray cattle in the state. Stray cattle menace is on the rise in Uttar Pradesh and the state government has been unsuccessful in dealing with the issue so far.

The bull was shivering from cold

The incident occurred at the main branch of SBI which is located in Shahganj at Bada intersection of Sadar Kotwali area in Unnao. The bull was shivering from cold as the animal entered and took shelter in the bank. The bank staff and consumers present in the bank were frightened as the bull entered the bank. There was huge chaos among the people present in the bank.

उन्नाव के SBI BANK में सांड घुस गया.



पता लगा है कि वो बैंक कर्मचारियों के लंच टाइम से तंग आ गया था. pic.twitter.com/qhAJOSCvxU — Govind Pratap Singh | GPS (@govindprataps12) January 10, 2024

The bull maintained its calm and did not attack or hurt anyone

However, the bull maintained its calm and did not attack or hurt anyone present in the bank. The video of the bull standing calmly in the SBI bank branch is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that the bull is standing inside the bank and the people are screaming and running here and there to protect themselves from the animal.

The animal was rescued and taken out of the branch

The animal was rescued and taken out of the branch after the rescue teams arrived at the spot. The team controlled the animal after a long struggle and took the stray bull out of the brach with safety. The bull did not hurt anyone during its visit to the bank. Uttar Pradesh has a large number of stray cattle and the condition of the animals is alarming in the state. The animals are left unattended in the middle of the roads and streets.

VIDEO: Bull enters SBI bank branch in Unnao

उन्नाव : कड़ाके की ठण्ड में अब जानवर भी होने लगे परेशान



ठण्ड से ठिठुरते सांड़ ने बैंक में ली शरण



एसबीआई मुख्य शाखा के अंदर गुड सांड़



कर्मचारियों और उपभोक्ताओं में मची अफरा-तफरी



कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद बैंक से निकाला गया सांड़



सदर कोतवाली के बड़ा चौराहे की मुख्य शाखा में गुसा… pic.twitter.com/m6C9DregKv — News1Indiatweet (@News1IndiaTweet) January 10, 2024

Many people have lost their lives in the attacks

Many people have lost their lives and many have suffered serious injuries in stray cattle attacks in Uttar Pradesh. They are also responsible for many accidents that take place as they raom and run in the middle of the road. In another such incident, a stray bull entered the house of a former Municipality chairman in Jalaun and climbed to the roof of the house. The animal was taken out of the house after a long struggle.