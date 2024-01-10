Stray Bull Climbs To The Roof Of Former Municipal Chairman's House In UP's Jalaun; Video Surfaces

Jalaun: In a shocking incident, a stray bull entered the house of former Municipal President's house in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the stray bull has entered the house and climbed to the balcony of the first floor of the house.

There was no door in the house

The incident occurred in Mohalla Patel Nagar of Kanch Nagar Police Station area in Jalaun. There are reports that there was no door in the house and the stray bull entered the house and climbed to the roof of the house. The house belonged to the former Municipal Chairman Sarita Anand Agrawal. The incident caused panic in the members of the house as they were not expecting the unwanted guest. They were frightened to notice a stray bull in their house.

UP : जनपद जालौन में सांड जी कल रात छत पर चढ़ गए। ये घर पूर्व चेयरमैन सरिता आनंद अग्रवाल का था। कई घंटे रेस्क्यू के बाद नीचे उतारा गया। pic.twitter.com/AKxXRTOvc6 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 10, 2024

The members of the house evacuated due to fear

The members of the house evacuated the house due to fear and came running down of the house as the bull entered their home. It can be seen in the video that they are waiting in the lane and watching the bull standing in the narrow gallery of the house.

Municipality team reached the spot and rescued the animal

On receiving the information about the incident, Municipality team reached the spot and started the procedure to remove the bull from the house. The stray bull was brought down after the rescue operation of several hours.

Uttar Pradesh is facing a huge problem due to the stray cattle

Uttar Pradesh is facing a huge problem due to the stray cattle. Many incidents come to light on regular basis and many people have lost their lives and suffered serious injuries in the attack. The opposition parties in the state target the Yogi Adityanath-led government over the deteriorating condition of stray cattle in the state. The government should take appropriate steps to curb the stray cattle menace in the state.