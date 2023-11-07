UP: Yogi Govt To Conduct Cow Census Amid Rising Bovine Menace, Assures Stray Cattle Issue To End By December | Representative Image

Lucknow: Facing bovine menace for the last five years, the Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to conduct a census of cows. The census would be conducted to find the exact number of cows and accordingly make plans for their welfare.

Cow census would fall under 3 categories

As per the directives of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the cows in the state would be counted under three categories. The staff of the animal husbandry department has been asked to find out the number of cows owned by private persons, those housed in state-owned shelter homes and stray animals. The UP government would do geo-tagging of all the cattle found in the state during the census.

According to an official of the animal husbandry department, the census would help in providing shelter and care to the stray cattle.

Next cow census to be conducted in 2024

In 2019 the union government conducted a census of cattle and the next one is due in 2024. However, the census to be conducted by the UP Government would be a different one as it will also have the information about the ownership of the cattle and its nature. After counting of the cows an action plan for providing suitable shelters to the stray cattle would be implemented, said an official.

Meanwhile, the animal husbandry minister of UP has claimed that no stray cattle would be seen after December this year. He said that district magistrates in the state have been asked to provide shelter to all stray cattle in the state-owned homes built for them.

It may be mentioned that in the livestock census of 2019 the number of stray cattle in UP was 11.84 lakh which has risen in recent years.

