 Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Gift Projects Worth ₹4,000 Crore To Prayagraj
IANSUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 10:09 AM IST
article-image
Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Prayagraj, October 30: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will gift development projects worth Rs 4,000 crore to Prayagraj during his visit here on Monday. These projects to be announced by the chief minister are related to development of infrastructure, beautification and tourism of Prayagraj.

Out of the total projects, the chief minister will inaugurate projects worth Rs 3,500 crore during his visit to attend a programme of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Soraon Block.

Officials have made preparations for inauguration of the different projects and arrangements for laying of foundation stone. The projects to be inaugurated will be of 74 different government departments. The total worth of projects to be inaugurated will be Rs 3,500 crore which includes 290 projects worth Rs 2,900 crore of Jal Nigam and five projects worth Rs 446 crore of Bridge Corporation.

