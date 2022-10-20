UP: Family alleges dengue patient received mosambi juice instead of plasma; govt orders probe

Twitter

Uttar Pradesh: A video allegedly exposing a fake blood bank unit from UP has surfaced on social media. The video shared by a journalist suggested that the blood plasma supplied for a medical process was fake. The incident took place in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad) wherein a dengue patient reportedly died after being given a sweet lime juice rather than plasma.

To the unversed, both plasma and mosambi (sweet lime) juice "look" similar. Medical reports to clarify the incident are underway. Earlier on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak revealed that officials have begun investigating the case. "The test report will come in a few hours. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty in the case," Pathak told ANI.

मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी के साथ एक टीम बनाई गई है और मौके पर भेजा गया है। जिलाधिकारी से भी बात की गई है। कुछ घंटों में जांच रिपोर्ट आ जाएगी। मामले में जो भी दोषी होंगे उन पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी: उत्तर प्रदेश के उपमुख्यमंत्री ब्रजेश पाठक pic.twitter.com/ptOwYcwlLR — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 20, 2022

UP doctors and paramedical staff were restricted from taking leaves in the view of surging dengue cases in the vicinity. The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday directed the Municipal Corporation here to apprise it of the steps taken for the control and prevention of dengue. The Lucknow Bench of the court also asked the state government to tell about the upgrade of medical facilities.

While Uttar Pradesh and a few neighbouring regions witnessed a sudden spurt in dengue cases since the last week, government data showed that the number of dengue cases has recorded a significant rise in the last few years. Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan recorded 29750, 23389 and 20749 dengue cases respectively during 2021. A total of 1.93 lakh cases were reported from all across the country in 2021.

(with agency inputs)