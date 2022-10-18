On camera: Nurses beats male patients with sticks in Bihar hospital; video goes video

Bihar: Whistle-blowers often face struggle while revealing their investigated content. In a video shared by a journalist, we could see nurses hitting two youth in Bihar with sticks. Reportedly, the violence broke out after learning that the duo were recording visuals of mismanagement in the Chhapra-based hospital in the state of Bihar.

Despite the two plead crying for forgiveness, the footage shows the health care workers beating them alternately with a long stick. Later, one of the nurses was seen holding their phone, allegedly to delete the filmed content.

As per the primary information stated in media reports, the two had come to get the medical certificate from the hospital, however, began shooting videos of the mismanagement in the premises. When the case came to the notice of the officials, nurses began thrashing them.

Civil Surgeon Dr. Sagar Dulal Sinha expressed his unawareness of the incident unless the media reported the case. Reports claim that no police complaint was lodged from either sides, however, the duo were released from the locked room of torture post repeated apology.