e-Paper Get App
HomeViralOn camera: Nurses beats male patients with sticks in Bihar hospital; video goes video

On camera: Nurses beats male patients with sticks in Bihar hospital; video goes video

In a video shared by a journalist, we could see nurses hitting two youth in Bihar with sticks. Reportedly, the violence broke out after learning that the duo were recording visuals of mismanagement in the Bihar hospital.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 11:32 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bihar: Whistle-blowers often face struggle while revealing their investigated content. In a video shared by a journalist, we could see nurses hitting two youth in Bihar with sticks. Reportedly, the violence broke out after learning that the duo were recording visuals of mismanagement in the Chhapra-based hospital in the state of Bihar.

Despite the two plead crying for forgiveness, the footage shows the health care workers beating them alternately with a long stick. Later, one of the nurses was seen holding their phone, allegedly to delete the filmed content.

As per the primary information stated in media reports, the two had come to get the medical certificate from the hospital, however, began shooting videos of the mismanagement in the premises. When the case came to the notice of the officials, nurses began thrashing them.

Civil Surgeon Dr. Sagar Dulal Sinha expressed his unawareness of the incident unless the media reported the case. Reports claim that no police complaint was lodged from either sides, however, the duo were released from the locked room of torture post repeated apology.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Experts from Itarsi Veterinary Hospital conduct 'snake surgery' in viral video
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: BJP leader Shazia Ilmi's cat distracts Arnab Goswami during live TV debate on Delhi liquor...

WATCH: BJP leader Shazia Ilmi's cat distracts Arnab Goswami during live TV debate on Delhi liquor...

On camera: Nurses beats male patients with sticks in Bihar hospital; video goes video

On camera: Nurses beats male patients with sticks in Bihar hospital; video goes video

Mumbai metro: Man's jugaad to make space in crowded train goes viral; watch

Mumbai metro: Man's jugaad to make space in crowded train goes viral; watch

Heavy rains lash Pune; 81 mm rainfall in two hours in Shivaji Nagar area

Heavy rains lash Pune; 81 mm rainfall in two hours in Shivaji Nagar area

Miranda House: All we know so far about viral videos of men climbing walls to crash women's Diwali...

Miranda House: All we know so far about viral videos of men climbing walls to crash women's Diwali...