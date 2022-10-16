Madhya Pradesh: Experts from Itarsi Veterinary Hospital conduct 'snake surgery' in viral video

Twitter

A video allegedly showing medical experts conducting a snake surgery from a veterinary hospital in Itarsi, Madhya Pradesh has surfaced on social media. The 22-second long visual, shared on Twitter, shows a healthcare personnel carefully cleaning the body of the snake with medications.

However, it is unclear whether the incident was a part of treatment towards the reptile or a live tutorial demonstration to medical students in the campus. Despite having gone viral, the footage doesn't reveal details about the medical procedure or the date of occurrence.

Watch:

