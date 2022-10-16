e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMadhya Pradesh: Experts from Itarsi Veterinary Hospital conduct 'snake surgery' in viral video

Madhya Pradesh: Experts from Itarsi Veterinary Hospital conduct 'snake surgery' in viral video

The footage doesn't reveal details about the medical procedure.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 16, 2022, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
Twitter
Follow us on

A video allegedly showing medical experts conducting a snake surgery from a veterinary hospital in Itarsi, Madhya Pradesh has surfaced on social media. The 22-second long visual, shared on Twitter, shows a healthcare personnel carefully cleaning the body of the snake with medications.

However, it is unclear whether the incident was a part of treatment towards the reptile or a live tutorial demonstration to medical students in the campus. Despite having gone viral, the footage doesn't reveal details about the medical procedure or the date of occurrence.

Watch:

Read Also
Watch: Chilling video shows snake posing right behind asleep woman
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Kerala human sacrifice case: Key accused who was in debt, convinced others that victims' flesh could...

Kerala human sacrifice case: Key accused who was in debt, convinced others that victims' flesh could...

IIT Madras partners with US Consulate General Chennai to host Space Technology Conclave

IIT Madras partners with US Consulate General Chennai to host Space Technology Conclave

Congress President Polls: Kharge vs Tharoor, after 22 years party to witness contest for the post on...

Congress President Polls: Kharge vs Tharoor, after 22 years party to witness contest for the post on...

OP Sharma passes away at 76; know all about the award-winning magician

OP Sharma passes away at 76; know all about the award-winning magician

'CHAHAK', UP's parent-teacher festival with a difference

'CHAHAK', UP's parent-teacher festival with a difference