UP: Brajesh Pathak on Rahul Gandhi's t-shirt amid Delhi's cold weather, 'Awaiting expert report to know what bacteria can help us beat winter...'

Brajesh Pathak takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi's t-shirt | File

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's t-shirt has always created a buzz and attracted multiple reactions from politicians, followers, and social media users. Be it the price of the clothing that bothered the BJP and triggered debate, or the fitness goals that he set by wearing just the white-coloured t-shirt amid the chilling temperatures in Delhi, the t-shirt has always evoked several comments by people.

UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak took a dig at RaGa wearing just a t-shirt and no add-on layers of clothing to shield the cold weather. He told in a conversation with a media outlet, "How did he get this unnatural immunity? Research is underway to figure out. I'm awaiting the report of medical experts who can say what bacteria in one's body can make humans not experience symptoms of cold weather..."

During the interview, both the politician and the reporter were dressed in warm clothes to combat cold weather.

In a recent reply to the fame that his t-shirt received, Rahul slammed it as unnecessary attention, and said, "why not ask why are farmers, labourers not in sweaters..." Meanwhile, when a reporter asked him on how he wasn't feeling cold in the chilling weather at the national capital, he said, "Why are people getting disturbed by this (choice of cloth)?”. Rahul Gandhi then went on to add that he isn't feeling cold yet and will start wearing warm clothes when he does so.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed in Delhi on Tuesday after a nine-day break for Christmas and New Year. The Yatra has reached Uttar Pradesh and will be soon stepping in Punjab from January 11 to 20, and spend a day in Himachal Pradesh on January 19. The Yatra will then enter Jammu and Kashmir on the evening of January 20.