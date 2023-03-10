UP: Angry villagers tie up man & woman together, beat them unconscious on doubts of affair in Unnao; video emerges | Twitter video screengrab

Unnao: In a shocking video emerging on social media from Unnao's Barasagwar, villagers of Maluhakheda tied up a man and woman together with a cloth, and beat them up brutally on doubts that they were lovers. One of the villagers also recorded the video of the incident which is now going viral on social media.

In the video, the angry villagers can be heard swearing at the unconscious couple (Suresh and Seema) who lie on the ground. They are tied up together as if they are hugging one another. A man goes on to remove hair from the woman's face so that the camera could record her face.

Watch video here:

Case registered under relevant IPC sections

According to the villagers, the woman; a mother of two, was having an affair with an unmarried youth. The relatives of the woman caught the two on the night of March 9. Angry villagers tied both of them thrashed them. The Unnao police reached the spot after getting the information and rescued the man and the woman.

The CO Bighapur said that the matter is being investigated. Two people have been arrested in the case under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 524 (intentional insult, provocation).

