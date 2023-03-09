UP: Mother finds step-son and step-daughter in compromising position, gets killed for opposing their relationship in Unnao

Chhattisgarh Shocker! Man kills wife, chops body stores pieces in water tank; recovered after months | representative pic

In the Unnao area of Uttar Pradesh, a woman was murdered for objecting the illicit relationship between step-siblings. After the murder, the woman's daughter and stepson ran away, but they were subsequently apprehended by authorities.

Shanti Singh, the victim, has been identified, and Shivam and Tannu, also known as Pooja, the suspects, have been taken into custody. After Pooja's marriage to another person was arranged, the two began planning the murder.

Shivam is her son from 2nd marriage, Pooja is child from 3rd marriage

Shanti was allegedly found dead at a leased home in the Bandhu Vihar neighbourhood of Sadar Kotwali, according to the police. Shivam is the son of Shanti's second husband, while Pooja is the child of her third marriage.

Shanti was stabbed multiple times by her children

After killing their mother, the step-siblings fled. According to the authorities, Shanti was stabbed numerous times in the face and neck.

A post-mortem has been requested for the body. According to the police spokesperson, Shivam was apprehended based on information from Pooja's cell phone, who also vanished after the murder and whose calls were recorded. Pooja was also detained as a result of his testimony.

Shanti saw them in compromising position

They claimed that their mother had arranged Pooja's marriage to someone else after she had observed both of them in an inappropriate position. So they decided to murder their mother and move in together in Delhi.