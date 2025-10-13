Attention Commuters! Indian Railways To Introduce Online Ticket Date-Change Facility Early Next Year | Representative image

In a major move to enhance passenger convenience and advance the digitisation of services, Indian Railways is set to introduce an online facility allowing passengers to change the date of their reserved tickets.

According to official sources, the new feature is expected to be rolled out early next year. The initiative will simplify the process of modifying travel plans, eliminating the need for passengers to visit ticket counters for rescheduling.

No More Ticket Cancellations for Date Changes

Currently, passengers are not permitted to change the journey date for their online tickets. If a ticket is booked for the wrong date by mistake or due to a change in travel plans, they must cancel the existing ticket and book a new one, often incurring cancellation charges.

Under the new system, passengers will be able to reschedule their journey without cancelling the ticket entirely, making the process more convenient and cost-effective.

Conditions and Seat Availability Apply

Officials clarified that while passengers will be allowed to modify their journey dates, confirmation of seats will depend on availability. Additionally, if the fare for the new date is higher, passengers will be required to pay the difference.

“This step is part of our broader effort to make railway services more accessible, efficient, and digitally empowered,” said a senior railway official.

Beneficial for Frequent Travellers

The facility is expected to benefit passengers who frequently alter travel plans for personal or professional reasons. Instructions have already been issued to railway zones to implement the change. Further details on the launch date, eligibility criteria, and usage process are likely to be announced in the coming months.