 Sportvot x FPJ: Railway Sports Promotion Board & Petroleum Sports Promotion Board's Tense Draw Squares Off Thrilling Day In 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025
The 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025, taking place in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, entered its high-stakes Quarter-Final stage today. The tournament, running from 30th September to 11th October 2025, witnessed intense competition as top departmental teams clashed for a place in the semifinals.

Updated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 07:43 PM IST
Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025. |

In the first quarter-final, Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) delivered an outstanding performance to defeat the All India Police Sports Control Board with a commanding 4–2 victory. CAG’s sharp attacks and cohesive teamwork proved decisive as they booked their spot in the semifinals.

The second quarter-final saw Food Corporation of India (FCI) secure a hard-fought 2–0 win against the Central Civil Services Cultural & Sports Board. FCI displayed solid defensive discipline and clinical finishing to maintain control and advance further in the tournament.

In the final quarter-final encounter, Railway Sports Promotion Board and Petroleum Sports Promotion Board played out a tense 1–1 draw, showcasing exceptional skill and determination from both sides. Despite numerous opportunities, neither team managed to find the winner, leaving the semifinal lineup to be decided after further review or tiebreaker rules.

