Pune Crime: Man opens fire after threatened with billhook; one injured | Pixabay

A day after a man was shot in the district, a shocking incident of firing has come to the fore from Pune's Market Yard area on Tuesday.

As per the report by Maharashtra Times, on the day of Dhulivandan, a man threatened another man with a billhook in his hand which was followed by firing and injury to one.

Upon getting information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot but the accused escaped after firing.

As per the report, Prashant alias Parya Gawli came with a billhook to kill Santosh Kamble around noon to take revenge for an old dispute on Tuesday. Resisting him, Santosh Kamble fired three rounds from a gun at Prashant Gawli. Prashant Gawli was injured and was taken to Sassoon Hospital.

This incident comes after a 40-year-old man was allegedly killed in a gun-firing incident in Velha on Monday. The deceased was identified as Navnath alias Papusheth Renuse (40) of Pabe village in Velha tehsil of Pune district. Renuse was in market when motorcycle-borne accused fired rounds at him.