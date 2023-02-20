UP: Speeding 2-wheeler rams into parked truck in Unnao; rider dies on spot, pillion critical; chilling CCTV footage surfaces

UP: Speeding 2-wheeler rams into parked truck in Unnao; rider dies on spot; chilling CCTV footage emerges |

UP: A chilling video of a tragic accident has emerged on the internet where a speeding two-wheeler rammed into a parked truck in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.

CCTV footage shows horrific ordeal

In the CCTV footage, one can see that a truck laden with metal equpiments was parked on the side of a road when after few moments a speeding scooty rammed into it. Two youths were on the scooty which fell on the spot after impact. Two men standing by immediately rush to their rescue.

Rider dead, pillion critical

The tragic accident resulted in the death of the rider who drove the scooty while the pillion is left critically injured.

Police took body for postmortem

According to media reports, the incident took place in the Moti Nagar locality. The police immediately reached the spot and took the body of the deceased into custody and sent it for postmortem. Further legal action is being taken.

Another incident reported earlier

In the Rajajipuram neighbourhood of Lucknow, a bike and a scooter collided, instantly killing a man.

The bikers were knocked to the ground and allegedly sustained severe wounds. Overspeeding and driver irresponsibility are the main causes of accidents in these situations. Once more, it seems to be the same kind of accident.

In a CCTV footage of accident, a man riding the bike at full speed could be seen flying off the bike and falling on the road after crashing into a scooter that was crossing the street. The man riding the scooter was also thrown onto the footpath after the impact.

The health conditions of both riders couldn't be ascertained.