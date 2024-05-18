 'Coming To BJP HQ Tomorrow, Arrest Me If You Want': Arvind Kejriwal Dares PM Modi After Aide’s Arrest
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Coming To BJP HQ Tomorrow, Arrest Me If You Want': Arvind Kejriwal Dares PM Modi After Aide’s Arrest

'Coming To BJP HQ Tomorrow, Arrest Me If You Want': Arvind Kejriwal Dares PM Modi After Aide’s Arrest

Kejriwal also indicated that the Centre will next “arrest its MP Raghav Chadha”

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, May 18, 2024, 05:47 PM IST
article-image

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a statement on Saturday challenged PM Modi to arrest him and other AAP leaders as they will march towards BJP headquarters tomorrow at 12 pm.

During his address, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP is trying to hamper progress in Delhi and put all APP leaders behind bars. He also indicated that the Central government led by BJP will next "arrest its MP Raghav Chadha."

"You can see how they are after AAP...I would like to tell the Prime Minister - you are playing this 'jail ka khel'...Tomorrow, I am coming to the BJP HQ with all my top leaders, MLAs, MPs at 12 noon. You can put in jail whoever you want...," said Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested on Saturday in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal, officials said.

Kumar was picked up from the chief minister's residence by a Delhi Police team around noon, a senior police officer said.

He has been taken to the police station for interrogation.

Read Also
Delhi Police Arrests Kejriwal’s Aide Bibhav Kumar In Swati Maliwal Assault Case
article-image

Maliwal has alleged that Kumar assaulted her at Kejriwal's residence on May 13 when she had gone to meet the chief minister.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Coming To BJP HQ Tomorrow, Arrest Me If You Want': Arvind Kejriwal Dares PM Modi After Aide’s...

'Coming To BJP HQ Tomorrow, Arrest Me If You Want': Arvind Kejriwal Dares PM Modi After Aide’s...

Assam: Major Fire Breaks Out At Computer Institute In Silchar, 1 Student Injured

Assam: Major Fire Breaks Out At Computer Institute In Silchar, 1 Student Injured

Gonda Seat, UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Previous Results & Key Fights

Gonda Seat, UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Previous Results & Key Fights

Tripura Families Spend Nights In Forest Areas Peku Cherra To Draw Attention Of Govt Towards Their...

Tripura Families Spend Nights In Forest Areas Peku Cherra To Draw Attention Of Govt Towards Their...

SC Agrees To Hear Petition Challenging Allahabad HC's Order For Quashing Of Case Lodged Under UP...

SC Agrees To Hear Petition Challenging Allahabad HC's Order For Quashing Of Case Lodged Under UP...