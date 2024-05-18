'Coming To BJP HQ Tomorrow, Arrest Me If You Want': Arvind Kejriwal Dares PM Modi After Aide’s Arrest

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a statement on Saturday challenged PM Modi to arrest him and other AAP leaders as they will march towards BJP headquarters tomorrow at 12 pm.

During his address, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP is trying to hamper progress in Delhi and put all APP leaders behind bars. He also indicated that the Central government led by BJP will next "arrest its MP Raghav Chadha."

"You can see how they are after AAP...I would like to tell the Prime Minister - you are playing this 'jail ka khel'...Tomorrow, I am coming to the BJP HQ with all my top leaders, MLAs, MPs at 12 noon. You can put in jail whoever you want...," said Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested on Saturday in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal, officials said.

Kumar was picked up from the chief minister's residence by a Delhi Police team around noon, a senior police officer said.

He has been taken to the police station for interrogation.

Maliwal has alleged that Kumar assaulted her at Kejriwal's residence on May 13 when she had gone to meet the chief minister.