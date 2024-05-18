Gonda Seat, UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Previous Results & Key Fights

Gonda: Gonda Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Gonda has five Vidhan Sabha segments namely- Utraula, Mehnaun, Gonda, Mankapur and Gaura. Gonda Lok Sabha constituency will go for polls on May 20, during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Gonda neighbours the city of Ayodhya.

As per 2019 Election Commission data, total voters at Gonda parliamentary seat is close to 17,70,248. Gonda being a BJP stronghold, is going to be a tough fight between BJP's Kirti Vardhan Singh, SP's Shreya Verma and BSP's Saurabh. Gonda mostly covers the rural population with literacy rate just above 50%. Gonda is the native place of BJP's Brijbhushan Sharan Singh who faces allegations of sexual harassment and is the current MP from Kaiserganj.

Since past two Lok Sabha elections, BJP has been winning Gonda Lok Sabha Constituency.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha battle, Beni Prasad Verma of the Congress clinched victory from Gonda Lok Sabha Constituency. In 2014, BJP's Kirti Vardhan Singh emerged victorious, securing 3,59,643 votes. Samajwadi Party's Nandita Shukla turned out to be the runner-up. Voter turn out was recorded at 8,73,934 votes in 2014 (51.08%).

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as well, BJP's Kirti Vardhan Singh emerged victorious securing 508,190 votes (55.01%). Samajwadi Party's Nandita Shukla turned out to be the runner-up. Voter turn out was recorded at 9,24,123 votes in 2014 (51.08%).

Counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.