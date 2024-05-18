Kaiserganj Seat, Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Key Fights & Previous Results

Kaisarganj Seat, Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Key Fights & Previous Results |

Kaiserganj: Kaisarganj Lok Sabha Seat is going to be a heated battle ground this time, with BJP's Karan Bhushan Singh, SP's Ram Bhagat Mishra and BSP's Narendra Pandey are all set to lock horns in the mega battle. The seat will go for polling on May 20, during phase 5 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

KEY CONTENDERS | FPJ

Kaisarganj is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh and includes five Vidhan Sabha Segments including- Payagpur, Kaiserganj, Katra Bazar, Colonelganj, and Tarabganj.

ASSEMBLY SEGMENTS | FPJ

Kaisarganj is expected to be an interesting battle this year as BJP finally decided to nominate Karan Bhushan Singh, son of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat of Uttar Pradesh. Karan Bhushan Singh is currently also the President of Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association. The decision was made in the backdrop of allegations of sexual harassment against sitting MP Brij Bhusan Sharan Singh.

Previous elections

Political analysts believe that sexual harassment allegations leading to massive street protests by India's top wrestlers resulted in six-time MP and BJP strongman Brijbhushan Sharan Singh losing the opportunity to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

PREVIOUS ELECTION WINNERS | FPJ

Since past two Lok Sabha Elections, BJP has been winning from Kaisarganj seat, In 2019, 2014 and 2009, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh has been winning the seat. In 2019, Brijbhushan had defeated BSP's Chandradev Ram Yadav and in 2014, Samajwadi Party's Vinod Kumar was the runner-up. In 2009, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh had fought the elections on Samajwadi Party ticket. He had won the elections securing 196,063 votes. He had defeated Surendranath Awasthi of the BSP with a margin of 72,199 votes. Brijbhushan Sharan Singh has switched parties twice.

He has won Lok Sabha elections 5 times on a BJP ticket and once on SP ticket. On 20 July 2008, he had joined the Samajwadi Party after BJP expelled him for cross-voting in the parliament during the 2008 Lok Sabha vote of confidence. Months before 16th Lok Sabha Elections, he had again joined the BJP.

PREVIOUS ELECTION RESULTS | FPJ

Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.