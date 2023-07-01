Uganda Man Moves Court After Admin Removes Him From WhatsApp Group; Here's What Happened Later |

You might have frowned and yelled at people for removing you from WhatsApp groups, isn't right - be it whatever the reason? We agree that it feels bad to be taken out of a group that you enjoyed being a part of. One would either block the contacts who removed him/her/they from the group or literally spam them over personal chat instead. However, a man from Uganda in East Africa did something next level that will leave you stunned.

A Ugandan named Herbert Baitwababo went to court after he was removed from a WhatsApp group. Listening to the complainant, the court asked the admin to add him back as well, however, something unexpected followed. It was learned that soon after Herbert was made part of the group again, all members left the space and created a new one without him. And, this reportedly made the man go back to court.

"Buyanja My Roots" was the name of the concerned WhatsApp group as mentioned in the court order by the Chief Magistrates' Court of Makindye.

Why was he removed from the WhatsApp group?

Before knowing why he was exactly removed, it is important to understand how and why the group came into existence. According to reports, the WhatsApp group was formed for charitable contributions, offering condolences, and providing support to residents of the Buyanja sub-county in the Rukungiri district of Uganda. Herbert and other members paid for membership and getting registered.

Things didn't go well when Herbert questioned certain details such as the group's management and audit since its establishment in 2017. It was learned that the response was rude as it saw admin Asinguza removing him from the group on May 2023. Later, as he approached the court, they noted that such actions infringe on the individual’s right and freedom of association.