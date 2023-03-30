 Judge from New York fired after his side business on OnlyFans was exposed
Gregory Locke, an administrative law judge based in New York, lost his job due to his side income space. What else was the judge doing to earn money? Read below to know.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 04:07 PM IST
Judge from New York fired after his side business on OnlyFans was exposed | Instagram: Gregory Locke

Gregory Locke, a 33-year-old administrative law judge based in New York, lost his job due to his side income space. What else was the judge doing to earn money? The official had an OnlyFans account (a social media platform used primarily by sex workers who produce pornography) where he would engage his fans and followers with adult images and video posts.

It was noted that he would charge $12 (approx. 986 INR) on the platform from subscribers per month. According to The New York Post, Locke posted more than 100 images and videos on the adult only website since he joined it in 2020.

It was also noted that his X-rated Twitter account mentioned himself as a "lawyer" and read alongside "sex work is valid."

OnlyFans profile of Locke stated that it contained several posts with hardcore explicit material, org*es, and instances of him performing unspeakable acts, reported the news media. Once the case came to the notice of the officials, the judge was fired for moonlighting as an adult porn star.

