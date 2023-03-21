 Porn star Kendra Lust 'hopes' that clip played at Patna railway station was hers
Porn star Kendra Lust 'hopes' that clip played at Patna railway station was hers

Porn star Kendra Lust 'hopes' that clip played at Patna railway station was hers

An adult film played on the TV screens installed at Bihar’s Patna Junction railway station for three minutes on Sunday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 04:39 PM IST
An adult film played on the TV screens installed at Bihar’s Patna Junction railway station for three minutes on Sunday. The clip played for nearly three minutes instead of advertisements on the LCD screens at around 9.30 am.

The moment was captured by someone who was at the railway station at that moment. The video went viral in no time and garnered a lot of attention on social media.

Following the event on Monday, Porn star Kendra Lust shared a picture of herself with the hashtag ‘Bihar railway station’ on Twitter.

She also 'hoped' that the clip was hers. The adult star's tweets got a lot of comments, and one user wrote, "It was your video, did you know this.”

To which, Kendra replied, “I hope, lol.”

A complaint was filed with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF). According to sources, after a thorough investigation, the railway officials have terminated the contract that was given to the agency for relaying advertisements on television screens at the railway station.

