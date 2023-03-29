Kara Santorelli, 18-year-old TikTok star, dies in tragic car crash | Kara Santorelli (Instagram)

TikTok users have upsetting news about Kara Santorelli, a TikTok star who reportedly met with a car accident in Florida on March 17. In a recent update about the social media influencer, it was noted that Kara lost her life in a tragic car crash, leaving her family, fans, and followers to grieve her death.

Kara Santorelli died at the age of 18... The teen social media star's death comes just days after she told her fans she had never been in an accident, the newspaper The Mirror reported on Tuesday (local time). Reports quoted her mother's words shared on a devastating internet post, it read: "'I love you Kara. God blessed me with you."

Earlier this month, in Kara's home state of Florida, a Chevrolet sedan came careening the wrong way and smashed into her Nissan SUV, said reports.

In one of her last posts that came in the light of the reports claiming her meeting with an accident, she faced the camera to deny the claim and mentioned of having never been in a collision.

A glimpse from her TikTok video

"When they try to call me a bad driver but I've never hit a person or an actual car," read the on-screen text of her TikTok video in this regard.

Most of Kara's videos were lip-syncs and fun reels. Undoubtedly, she was active on the content-sharing platform and she had nearly 50K followers there. Following the announcement of her death, the comments section of her recent uploads was flooded condolence messages.