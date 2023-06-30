 Uttar Pradesh: Pizza Delivery Boy Proposes Woman On WhatsApp, Police Respond After Her Concerning Tweet Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralUttar Pradesh: Pizza Delivery Boy Proposes Woman On WhatsApp, Police Respond After Her Concerning Tweet Goes Viral

Uttar Pradesh: Pizza Delivery Boy Proposes Woman On WhatsApp, Police Respond After Her Concerning Tweet Goes Viral

"My name is Kabir, yesterday I came to give you pizza...I liked you."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 04:51 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: Pizza Delivery Boy Proposes Woman On Whatsapp, Police Respond After Her Concerning Tweet Goes Viral |

A delivery boy in Uttar Pradesh misused a female customer's contact details and confessed his affection for her by writing to her personal WhatsApp number. The man whose identity was unclear and questionable messaged the woman hours after delivering a pizza to her and said, "My name is Kabir, yesterday I came to give you pizza...I liked you."

The incident came to light when the customer shared it on social media. Her concerning tweet has gone viral and also drawn police attention.

Check viral tweet below

Domino's fails to acknowledge the issue; police helps

The customer felt uncomfortable on receiving such a message that hinted at a compromise of her personal information provided to the pizza restaurant chain, Domino's. She immediately reported the matter to the concerned pizza brand but to no response. Later, she brought the case to the notice of the police who assisted her and assured her to not worry.

Read Also
Viral video: Zomato employee sets delivery bag on fire, throws uniform into it
article-image

She thanks UP Police

"Don't worry, emergency help is reaching shortly... Appropriate action will be taken," the police helpline number 112 replied to the relief of the female customer. She shared a screenshot from her conversation with the officials and thanked them in a tweet. "Thank you," she wrote while sharing an update that she filed a police case in this regard.

Kabir or Mannu?

In a Twitter thread, the woman pointed out that the identity of the delivery boy wasn't reliable as it varied online and at the store. "In chat - Kabir, In store - Mannu," she tweeted while adding that his email address identified him as "Kabir Bablu." "Hope! You understand, what was he doing," she added.

Read Also
ON CAMERA: Swiggy delivery boy steals woman's phone in Malad building, Mumbai Police responds
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: Pizza Delivery Boy Proposes Woman On WhatsApp, Police Respond After Her Concerning...

Uttar Pradesh: Pizza Delivery Boy Proposes Woman On WhatsApp, Police Respond After Her Concerning...

International Joke Day: Memes, Comedy Scenes From Films & More That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

International Joke Day: Memes, Comedy Scenes From Films & More That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Female Candidates at Bill Gates’ Private Office Asked About 'Sexual Histories, Porn, Nude Pics'...

Female Candidates at Bill Gates’ Private Office Asked About 'Sexual Histories, Porn, Nude Pics'...

Godzilla Ramen: New Food Fad? Crocodile Leg Pops Out Of Dish At Taiwanese Restaurant; Netizens React...

Godzilla Ramen: New Food Fad? Crocodile Leg Pops Out Of Dish At Taiwanese Restaurant; Netizens React...

France Violence: Chilling Videos From Deadly Riots In Paris & Other Cities Go Viral

France Violence: Chilling Videos From Deadly Riots In Paris & Other Cities Go Viral