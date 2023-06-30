Uttar Pradesh: Pizza Delivery Boy Proposes Woman On Whatsapp, Police Respond After Her Concerning Tweet Goes Viral |

A delivery boy in Uttar Pradesh misused a female customer's contact details and confessed his affection for her by writing to her personal WhatsApp number. The man whose identity was unclear and questionable messaged the woman hours after delivering a pizza to her and said, "My name is Kabir, yesterday I came to give you pizza...I liked you."

The incident came to light when the customer shared it on social media. Her concerning tweet has gone viral and also drawn police attention.

Check viral tweet below

Domino's fails to acknowledge the issue; police helps

The customer felt uncomfortable on receiving such a message that hinted at a compromise of her personal information provided to the pizza restaurant chain, Domino's. She immediately reported the matter to the concerned pizza brand but to no response. Later, she brought the case to the notice of the police who assisted her and assured her to not worry.

She thanks UP Police

"Don't worry, emergency help is reaching shortly... Appropriate action will be taken," the police helpline number 112 replied to the relief of the female customer. She shared a screenshot from her conversation with the officials and thanked them in a tweet. "Thank you," she wrote while sharing an update that she filed a police case in this regard.

Yeah — kanishka 🇮🇳 (@KanishkaDadhich) June 30, 2023

Kabir or Mannu?

In a Twitter thread, the woman pointed out that the identity of the delivery boy wasn't reliable as it varied online and at the store. "In chat - Kabir, In store - Mannu," she tweeted while adding that his email address identified him as "Kabir Bablu." "Hope! You understand, what was he doing," she added.

