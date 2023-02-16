e-Paper Get App
ON CAMERA: Swiggy delivery boy steals woman's phone in Malad building, Mumbai Police responds

The woman is yet to lodge an FIR with regard to the theft.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
Swiggy delivery boy steals woman's phone in Malad building, Mumbai Police responds | Screengrab
A Swiggy delivery person allegedly stole a woman's phone in an apartment building on February 14 in Malad.

The delivery boy was named Jayram Yegde.

The incident took place at around 6.45 pm at Ashok Enclave apartment in Malad West, and was caught on CCTV. However, the woman is yet to lodge an FIR regarding the theft.

In the video footage, the woman Aparna Vinayan can be seen placing her phone on a shoe rack before entering her house.

A while later, the delivery boy enters the corridor and after delivering the order in the neighbouring flat, slyly snatches the phone kept on the rack and flees.

While responding to the incident, the Mumbai Police tweeted, "Report the matter at your local Police Station as soon as possible for necessary action."

Swiggy also responded saying that the matter is concerning.

"This is concerning to hear, Anju. Please help us with the related order ID so that we can have this highlighted right away," the company wrote on Twitter.

article-image

