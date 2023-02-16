Thane: Fire breaks out in 3-storey building in Naupada; visuals surface

Thane: Fire breaks out in 3-storey building in Naupada | Screengrab

A fire broke out on the third floor of a ground plus 3-storey building in Naupada. As per initial reports, no one is injured in the incident.

The fire is suspected to be due to cylinder leakage.

According to reports from ABP Majha, some residents are trapped in the building and work is underway to evacuate them.

(More details awaited)

Read Also Mysterious underground sounds in Latur; no seismic activity reported

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)