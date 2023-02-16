e-Paper Get App
Thane: Fire breaks out in 3-storey building in Naupada; visuals surface

Thane: Fire breaks out in 3-storey building in Naupada; visuals surface

According to reports from ABP Majha, some residents are trapped in the building and work is underway to evacuate them.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 09:46 AM IST
article-image
Thane: Fire breaks out in 3-storey building in Naupada | Screengrab
A fire broke out on the third floor of a ground plus 3-storey building in Naupada. As per initial reports, no one is injured in the incident.

The fire is suspected to be due to cylinder leakage.

(More details awaited)

article-image

