e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMysterious underground sounds in Latur; no seismic activity reported

Mysterious underground sounds in Latur; no seismic activity reported

The sounds were heard between 10.30 am and 10.45 am on Wednesday near Vivekanand Chowk, triggering panic among residents and sparking rumours of an earthquake.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 09:22 AM IST
article-image
Mysterious underground sounds in Latur; no seismic activity reported | File
Follow us on

Mysterious underground sounds have been reported in the eastern part of Maharashtra's Latur city but no seismic activity has been reported, officials said.

The sounds were heard between 10.30 am and 10.45 am on Wednesday near Vivekanand Chowk, triggering panic among residents and sparking rumours of an earthquake.

Some people alerted the local administration following which the district disaster management department took information from the earthquake measuring centres in Latur city, as well as Aurad Shahajni and Ashiv in the district, but there was "no report of any seismic activity," an official said.

Earthquake in Killari village

In 1993, a deadly earthquake in Killari village and neighbouring areas in the district had claimed around 10,000 lives.

Disaster management officer Sakeb Usmani on Wednesday said some sounds have been reported in the Marathwada region from time-to-time.

In September 2022, three times such sounds was heard in Hasori, Killari and surrounding areas of Latur district.

On February 4 this year, such sounds were heard in Nitoor-Dangewadi area of Nilanga tehsil in the district, the official said

Read Also
Mumbai: Cops book 4 Bangla women living illegally at Grant Road
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Jitendra Awhad throws fresh salvo, tweets video of TMC official's assistant counting money in his...

Jitendra Awhad throws fresh salvo, tweets video of TMC official's assistant counting money in his...

Thane: Fire breaks out in 3-storey building in Naupada; visuals surface

Thane: Fire breaks out in 3-storey building in Naupada; visuals surface

Mysterious underground sounds in Latur; no seismic activity reported

Mysterious underground sounds in Latur; no seismic activity reported

Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality remains poor, AQI at 239; mercury at 19.4°C

Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality remains poor, AQI at 239; mercury at 19.4°C

Mumbai: 'Muchhad Paanwala' owner Shivkumar Tiwari arrested for selling banned e-cigarettes

Mumbai: 'Muchhad Paanwala' owner Shivkumar Tiwari arrested for selling banned e-cigarettes