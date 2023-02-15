Mumbai: Cops book 4 Bangla women living illegally at Grant Road | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has taken action against four Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in the Grant Road area. The women had entered the country without any visa or passport.

According to the DB Marg police, they received information about some Bangladeshis living illegally in their jurisdiction. They raided a flat in Dayanand Building located on Pavwala Street at Grant Road and asked the people residing there for their documents. The documents revealed that Akhi Akhtar, 23, Laboni Khatoon, 22, Mahamuda Akhtar, 23, and Parveen Anwar Bahadur, 30, are residents of Ghazipur district in Bangladesh who had crossed the border illegally a few months back. They were currently working in people's homes in Mumbai.

“It was clear from their speech that these women were not Indians. One of them told us that a person named Emrul made her cross the border and enter India,” said an officer. The officer added that the women had paid Emrul to get them into West Bengal by boat, after which they travelled to Mumbai by train.

The police have registered an FIR against the women and served them notices to be present at the police station whenever summoned.

