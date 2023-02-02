Mumbai: Illegal Bangladeshi immigrant held from Borivali | Pexels

A Bangladeshi immigrant was arrested by the MHB police in Borivali on Wednesday for illegally entering the country and living under a false identity. The police said they received information regarding a foreign national – residing illegally in the jurisdiction of MHB police station – who was going to come to Ganpat Patil Nagar in Borivali West on Wednesday night.

The police set a trap and nabbed the suspect to inquire about his nationality and documents related to his Indian citizenship. The suspect fumbled and couldn't furnish any documents to prove his citizenship. His dialect and accent further confirmed the suspicion of the police.



Upon further questioning, the man confessed to entering the country illegally. He identified himself as Zakaria Mulla, 35, from Khulna, Bangladesh. Mulla said that he had crossed the Bangladesh border by dodging the border security officials and entered the country illegally in search of work.



According to an officer, such immigrants work as labourers in different locations without valid documents to stay in India. A case has been registered against Mulla under sections of the Foreign Nationals Act and the Indian Passport Act.

