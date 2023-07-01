Pizza Delivery Boy Who Proposed Female Customer Gets 'Sacked From Job' After Woman Tweets About Misuse of Phone Number |

The Domino's Pizza delivery boy who misused a female customer's phone number and personally texted her on WhatsApp to confess his affection for her claims to be sacked from his job after the incident took place. Since the woman's concerning tweets from the scenario went viral, he expressed that he not only was afraid of losing his job but also asked to report to the store immediately.

Delivery boy fired from Domino's

In a conversation with a journalist, identified as Bablu alias Kabir told that he was called to the office and informed of being fired. "M office gya tha mujhe bulaya tha or ab mujhe nikal diya h job se," his message read.

WhatsApp Chat That Reveals What Kabir Went Through After The Incident | Twitter: Sapna Madan

A spokesperson of Domino's India told the media that the company has a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of misconduct or harassment. "Upon being apprised of the incident, we immediately delved into the matter. Guided by pertinent laws and our company’s policies, we have initiated the process to terminate the employment of the individual involved. We will provide our full cooperation with the concerned authorities in the investigation."

Woman tweets update

In an update, the woman brought to notice that the pizza chain had reached out to her after her concerning tweets went viral and drew police attention.

An official from the said Pizza brand messaged saying, "This is a highly unfortunate incident and is not acceptable at all...Please be assured your voice is heard...With apologies once again." The note also pointed out that an internal action was already underway with Human Resources (HR) against the delivery partner. And purportedly this led to him being sacked from his job.

More details into the incident

Last week, a delivery boy from Uttar Pradesh messaged a female customer hours after delivering a pizza to her and said, "My name is Kabir, yesterday I came to give you pizza...I liked you." This didn't go well with the woman who expressed concerns over a privacy breach.

She questioned the pizza chain over the compromise of her personal details such as her phone number which led to the man messaging her on WhatsApp. "Even if he liked me, this is not the way to confess. It means he has misused the number given to the company for delivery purposes," she said in a tweet while bringing the issue to light on Twitter. "It's not about whether he liked me or he confessed. He has misused my phone number which I have registered at @dominos_india @dominos with trust as a customer. It's a trust breach by the company & its employees," she added.