Twitterati roll out hilarious memes, jokes after Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

Hollywood's famous couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's six-year-long marriage and an eight-year-long love story comes to an end as the former filed for divorce on Friday.

According to reports, this major development comes after their relationship effectively reached its breaking point following months of private turmoil.

The couple hasn’t spent time together in months and have seen each other only for the sake of their four kids.

As the news broke across social media, netizens rolled out hilarious memes and jokes. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.