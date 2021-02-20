Twitterati roll out hilarious memes, jokes after Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

Hollywood's famous couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's six-year-long marriage and an eight-year-long love story comes to an end as the former filed for divorce on Friday.
According to reports, this major development comes after their relationship effectively reached its breaking point following months of private turmoil.
The couple hasn’t spent time together in months and have seen each other only for the sake of their four kids.
As the news broke across social media, netizens rolled out hilarious memes and jokes. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.
E! News quoted a source saying, "Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while.”
The couple's relationship has seen increased pressure in recent months. Kardashian had back in July spoken up for the first time in public about West's mental health and termed the situation "complicated and painful."
This will be Kim’s third divorce.
On 24 May 2014, Kimye tied the knot at Fort di Belvedere in Florence, Italy.
The couple has four children—daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm.
Meanwhile, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" will highlight the marriage problems of Kim and Kanye in the final episodes.