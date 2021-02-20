Step inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Rs 16,000-crore fortune that will be split as the couple files for divorce

After six years of marriage, reality star Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West on Friday.

According to reports, this major development comes after their relationship had effectively reached its breaking point following months of private turmoil.

The couple hasn’t spent time together in months and have seen each other for the sake of their four kids.

According to People, the two stars have been making headlines since the news of their split emerged in January, and West has not been doing well after the news.

A source close to Kanye said, "He is anxious and very sad. He knows that the marriage is over, and there's nothing that can be done right now. He also knows what he is losing in Kim."

"She has defended him privately to her family. She has stood beside him at a time when few wives would have...," the source added.

The SKIMS creator is hoping to reach a settlement prior to filing officially with the courts so that she and Kanye can work out their finances and how to split up their properties.

A source told pagesix.com that the biggest sticking point in the Kim and Kanye divorce settlement talks could be over their Calabasas, California, family home, which underwent a total redesign masterminded by Kanye, and was heralded by Architectural Digest as "an oasis of purity and light."

The couple worked on the all-white, minimalist home with Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt.