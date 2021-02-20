Kim Kardashian's Third Divorce: Who are her previous husbands?

Celebrity couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's six-year-long marriage and an eight-year-long love story comes to an end as the former filed for divorce on Friday.

Citing a source, E! News reported that this major development comes after their relationship had effectively reached its breaking point following months of private turmoil.

"It's gotten to the point where they haven't spent time together as a married couple in months," an insider told E! News. "They've seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while."

This will be Kim’s third divorce.

On 24 May 2014, Kimye tied the knot at Fort di Belvedere in Florence, Italy.