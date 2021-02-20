Kim Kardashian's Third Divorce: Who are her previous husbands?

Celebrity couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's six-year-long marriage and an eight-year-long love story comes to an end as the former filed for divorce on Friday.
Citing a source, E! News reported that this major development comes after their relationship had effectively reached its breaking point following months of private turmoil.
"It's gotten to the point where they haven't spent time together as a married couple in months," an insider told E! News. "They've seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while."
This will be Kim’s third divorce.
On 24 May 2014, Kimye tied the knot at Fort di Belvedere in Florence, Italy.
The couple has four children—daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm.
Who are Kim Kardashian’s previous husbands?
Damon Thomas
In 2000, when Kim was 19, she eloped with music producer Damon Thomas. Three years later when Thomas filed for divorce, the reality star blamed their separation on physical and emotional abuse. She also claimed that during their wedding, she was high on ecstasy.
Kim even began dating singer Ray J (with whom she made the famous sex tape), prior to the completion of her divorce.
Kris Humphries
In 2011, Kim was engaged to NBA player Kris Humphries, after dating for a year. They got married the same year.
However, after 72 days of marriage, Kim filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. There were reports that the wedding was nothing but a publicity stunt and was done only to generate money.
Kanye and Kim went public with their relationship in 2012, when she was still legally married to Kris.