Twitter has no chill; memes trolling Arjun Tendulkar trend during the IPL 2021 auction

The IPL auction 2021 is gathering momentum and we are all glued to our seats. In this auction, we are looking forward to a lot of things and one of them is the bidding of Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar. Arjun has been enlisted for the first time in the auction.

Sachin fans have been looking forward to this moment for quite sometime now. All eyes are set on Junior Tendulkar and his auction.

Before IPL, Arjun made his senior debut for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. He has also been playing for Mumbai at the U-19 level and other age-group competitions. He was also a part of the Mumbai T20 league which was played in 2019.

While Arjun is the son of the pride of India, Sachin Tendulkar, it can also draw some criticism when it comes to nepotism. While everyone on Twitter is eager to see him in the IPL, Twitter cannot stay away from Tendulkar memes. After all, Twitteratti live for the memes. Now that Twitter is flooded with IPL auction 2021 memes, Arjun Tendulkar is trending on Twitter as well.

Here are some of the memes and reactions on Junior Tendulkar. Have a look.