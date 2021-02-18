IPL 2021 auction is here and so are the memes on Twitter - Check them out

One of the highly anticipated events in india, IPL 2021 auction is here. The stage is all set for a suspenseful action which will decide the course of the real action that will take place on the field. The IPL franchises have reached Chennai on Thursday afternoon. At sharp 3 pm, they will bid to make the best additions to their respective teams better in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

292 players have been enlisted for the shortened IPL auctions out of which 164 are Indian and 125 are overseas players, apart from three associate players.

As the auction is about to begin, Indian cricket fans are all on an adrenaline high. No matter which team we favour, we are all looking forward to this auction. Fingers are crossed hoping that the best of players should make it to our favourite teams.

Whenever Indians are overwhelmed, we go to Twitter to pour out our emotions. So, how can we miss tweeting on such an important occasion? Twitter is already flooded with memes made in anticipation of the auction. No matter how the auction goes, you can always count on Twitter for hilarious memes and fun.

Here are some of the memes made before the auction. Check them out.