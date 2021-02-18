IPL 2021 Auction: Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta asks Twitter which player to go for, here are the answers

A number of national and international stars would be hoping to find a buyer in the much anticipated IPL 2021 Auction on February 18. While a few teams have decided to stay with more or less the same set of players, Punjab Kings have decided to remodel the team after releasing many international stars.

Preity Zinta, the co-owner of the Punjab Kings franchise, on Wednesday tweeted that she had landed in Chennai and was looking forward to the auction event. The actress asked her fans to suggest the players they want to see in the Punjab Kings jersey and Twitter users came up with a plethora of options.

Some suggested that the team needs to add more overseas impact players like Kyle Jamieson and Jhye Richardson whereas some still felt that the team should go after Glenn Maxwell once again.