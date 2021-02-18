IPL Auction 2021: From Steve Smith to Shakib Al Hasan, big names who may start a bidding war

Vivo IPL 2021 Auction will go live today and fans around the world are curious to find out which player goes to which team. Largely successful franchises like Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have retained most of their players but teams like Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers have a lot of spots to fill.

Through the years, several International stars have made their presence felt in the cash-rich league. Some of those didn't perform as well as they were expected to in the last season. As a result, a lot of them are back in the auction pool and it will be interesting to see which franchise picks up which player and at what price.

These are the biggest names to look out for in the Vivo IPL Auction 2021-

Steven Smith

The mighty Australian is known for playing some outrageous shots from the awkward positions he gets himself in. The International star captained the Rajasthan Royals in the last season. Despite a few good performances, he was largely ineffective with the bat and couldn't execute the plans as well as he was expected to. Although, all the franchises are aware of his talent and would definitely like to have him in the squad.

Base Price- Rs 2 crore

Shakib Al Hasan

All-rounders are undoubtedly the most important assets in the T20 format. Shakib is a marquee player who is as good with the ball as he is with the bat in the top order. After serving his ban, the Bangladeshi superstar is all set to feature in the IPL auction and will surely take home a handsome salary.

Base Price- Rs 2 crore

Glenn Maxwell

Despite a number of ordinary seasons, Glenn Maxwell is still in the reckoning as everyone knows how effective he can be in the middle order. Punjab Kings have finally run out of patience with Maxi and will probably stay away from bidding for him but other franchises might still be interested in adding the 'Big Show' to their squad.

Base Price- Rs 2 crore

Jason Roy

A swashbuckling right handed opener, Jason hasn't really got a lot of opportunities to prove his worth with the bat. This is largely because teams can play just 4 overseas players and most of them opt for bowlers and all-rounders and rake in players like Roy as back-up. Nevertheless, he can still attract a few buyers in the auction today.

Base Price- Rs 2 crore

Kedar Jadhav

A classy right hander who could not perform well for CSK, Kedar Jadhav would not complain about any lack of opportunities as he did feature in many games across seasons for CSK but just could not get going. He might still attract a lot of buyers as teams are always looking for an experienced Indian International who can steady the ship and finish the game if required.

Base Price- Rs 2 crore

Along with these stars, players like Harbhajan Singh, Moeen Ali, Mark Wood and Liam Plunkett have also set their base price at Rs 2 crore and are most probably going to find a buyer in the biggest T-20 League of the world.