IPL 2021 Auction Live Updates: Teams bid for Glen Maxwell

By FPJ Web Desk

IPL

Fierce bidding for Glen Maxwell between CSK and RCB at the moment

Teams bid for Glen Maxwell 

Glenn Maxwell goes under the hammer and his opening bid is Rs 2 Cr. The opening bid comes from KKR

Hanuma Vihari  goes UNSOLD

His opening bid is for Rs 1 Cr but he goes UNSOLD

Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Karun Nair -- UNSOLD

Steve Smith sold for Rs 2.2 cr

Steve Smith SOLD to Delhi Capitals

Auction begins 

A look at franchise purse 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Purse: Rs 19.9 crore

Slots: 6

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Purse: Rs 35.4 crore

Slots: 11

Kings XI Punjab

Purse: Rs 53.20 crore

Slots: 9

Rajasthan Royals

Purse: Rs 34.85 crore

Slots: 8

Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, SunRisers Hyderabad, and Kolkata Knight Riders have retained most of the squad that featured in IPL 2020 and they can take it easy in the upcoming edition.

Countdown begins

Countdown to IPL 2021 Auction begins

A total of 292 cricketers set to go under the hammer as the VIVO IPL 2021 Player Auction begins in Chennai on Thursday. 1114 cricketers had initially registered for the auction and the final list was then pruned after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players.

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the VIVO IPL 2021 Player Auction in Chennai.

Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price for two Indian players – Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav – and eight overseas players – Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy & Mark Wood.

Next is the list of 12 players with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of rs1 crore.

The auction starts at 3 pm.

