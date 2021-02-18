IPL 2021 Auction Live Updates: Teams bid for Glen Maxwell

A total of 292 cricketers set to go under the hammer as the VIVO IPL 2021 Player Auction begins in Chennai on Thursday. 1114 cricketers had initially registered for the auction and the final list was then pruned after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players.

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the VIVO IPL 2021 Player Auction in Chennai.

Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price for two Indian players – Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav – and eight overseas players – Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy & Mark Wood.

Next is the list of 12 players with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of rs1 crore.

The auction starts at 3 pm.