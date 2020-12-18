Twitter flooded with memes, jokes on Neha Kakkar’s pregnancy news within two months of marriage with Rohanpreet Singh

Playback singer Neha Kakkar's post on Instagram has set off rumour mills, leading to speculation about her pregnancy. In the post on Instagram, Kakkar shared picture with husband Rohan Preet Singh, where she is seemingly flaunting her baby bump.
The 32-year-old singer captioned the photo, "#KhyaalRakhyaKar" with a hug and heart emoji. Singh, 26, commented on Kakkar's post, "Now, you will have to be extra careful Neha." He also shared the same the photo on his own Instagram page.
Actor Jay Bhanushali took to the comment section and congratulated the couple. He wrote: "Congratulations Neha and Rohan".
Musician Rochak Kohli said: "Mubarakan".
However, fans seemed a little confused.
One wrote: "Itni Jaldi (so soon?)"
Another said: "Whattt?"
"Ur pregnant?" asked a user.
A netizen questioned: "Were you pregnant before the wedding?"
Meanwhile, some decided to roll out memes and jokes on the same.
The couple tied the knot in October, after meeting on the sets of a wedding-themed music video.
Kakkar is currently judging the 12th season of singing reality show "Indian Idol" alongside Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani.
