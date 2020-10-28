Bollywood

Did Neha Kakkar 'copy' Anushka Sharma's blush pink wedding ensemble by Sabyasachi?

By Simran Khan

The 'Garmi' hit-maker, in her caption, revealed that the outfits were gifted to her by the ace designer.

Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot as per the Sikh wedding ceremony Anand Karaj on October 24 and the inside pictures and videos have been doing the rounds on the internet. In the snapshots and clips, Neha and Rohanpreet were seen seeking blessings at a Gurdwara. Neha wore a peach lehnga for the ceremony, while Rohan Preet was seen matching kurta and turban.

On Wednesday, Neha took to Instagram to share stunning pictures from her wedding and set tongues wagging on social media. In the pictures, the newly-wed couple was seen in beautifully coordinated Sabhayasachi ensembles. The 'Garmi' hit-maker, in her caption, revealed that the outfits were gifted to her by the ace designer.

Best Clicks of my life!!! ððð¼ @rohanpreetsingh You make me look even better when Iâm with You ð°ð»ð¤´ð» Wearing @sabyasachiofficial ðð Jewellery & Footwear: @sabyasachijewelry @bridesofsabyasachi @groomsofsabyasachi Photography: @deepikasdeepclicks Styled by @sabyasachiofficial Makeup by @vibhagusain Hair by @deepalid10 Chooda & Kaleera: @omsons_bridal_store Mehendi: @rajumehandiwala6 Event by @theroyaleventsindia Decor by @showkraftdesignerweddings Venue: @jwmarriottdelhi Event managed by @theshadiwale Hospitality: @akshhaydekhoduniya @sudhanshujaindekhduniya Catering: @Tandoorinightscatering Special thanks to Chef Lalit & Sakshi Tuli #NehuDaVyah #NehuPreet

After the pictures garnered attention on social media, several users pointed out that Neha's ensemble seemed a little too inspired by Anushka Sharma's wedding outfit.

For her bridal trousseau, Anushka Sharm opted for pastel hues and wore a custom-made blush pink lehenga with hand embroidered floral motifs. Her look was accessorised with layered necklaces, a maathapatti and jhumkas in jadau and pearls.

In contrast, Neha wore a pale pink classic Sabyasachi lehenga embellished with zardozi and meenakari. She accessorized her look with the brand's signature heritage jewellery made with uncut diamonds, emeralds and pearls. Ditching the maathapatti, the singer wore a jhoomar maang tika

While the colour palette of Anushka Sharma and Neha Kakkar's bridal ensembles is almost identical, a closer look at the intricate details of the Sabyasachi lehengas reveals that they're not the same.

