Did Neha Kakkar 'copy' Anushka Sharma's blush pink wedding ensemble by Sabyasachi?

Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot as per the Sikh wedding ceremony Anand Karaj on October 24 and the inside pictures and videos have been doing the rounds on the internet. In the snapshots and clips, Neha and Rohanpreet were seen seeking blessings at a Gurdwara. Neha wore a peach lehnga for the ceremony, while Rohan Preet was seen matching kurta and turban.

On Wednesday, Neha took to Instagram to share stunning pictures from her wedding and set tongues wagging on social media. In the pictures, the newly-wed couple was seen in beautifully coordinated Sabhayasachi ensembles. The 'Garmi' hit-maker, in her caption, revealed that the outfits were gifted to her by the ace designer.

Check out the pictures here: