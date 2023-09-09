Trending News: Amul Celebrates G20 With A 'Delhicious' Cartoon

Amul India is known for its creative topical ads featuring the Amul girl. The recent work of the dairy brand threw light on the ongoing G20 Summit being held in the national capital this weekend (September 9-10). Noting the big international conference, the creative showed the Amul girl and her probable twin welcoming delegates in the background of the flags of the respective nations.

Taking to Instagram, the brand captioned its post with the words: "The 2023 G20 Summit begins in New Delhi today…" The text on the illustration stole viewers' eyes and read, "G bhar ke khaaiye, ji! Delhicious food! " It has now gone viral on the content-sharing platform by attracting more than a thousand likes within a span of a few hours. Check post

G20 Summit in New Delhi, India

G20 Summit 2023 started on Saturday with an address by the Indian PM Narendra Modi to the world leaders. The event was hosted at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi where dignitaries, Presidents, Prime Ministers, and representatives assembled and greeted each other.

The event was graced with the presence of US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinuba, Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and several other top leaders.

