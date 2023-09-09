Meet Gajanand Yadav, IAF Fighter Pilot Who Proudly Took G20 Flag To The Sky | X

Remember the Indian Air Force official who often takes to the skies to pay tribute to Indian events and achievements? Fearless IAF Wing Commander Gajanand Yadava's video from March 2023 resurfaced online showing him flying thousands of feet above the ground to express pride for the country hosting the G20 Summit. Celebrating the moment when India would welcome several world leaders for the international conference held in New Delhi this weekend (September 9-10), the official skydived holding the G20 flag. He smiled at a high altitude of 10,000 feet while unfurling and holding the flag with grace. WATCH VIDEO

*#G20 Celebration* Wg Cdr Gajanand Yadava posted at Air Force Station Madh Island celebrated G20 summit in the blue sky. He skydived from 10000 feet with G20 handheld flag at Air Force Station Phalodi pic.twitter.com/wuToSLgBay — C PRO South Western Air Command (@SWAC_IAF) March 7, 2023

Video goes viral; leaders react

Despite the footage being dated months ago, as the date for the G20 Summit neared, it went viral again on X (formerly known as Twitter). Several netizens including politicians and media persons shared the clip of Yadava earlier this September. They remembered his skydive attempt for the G20 Summit and lauded him.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi tweeted the clip of the IAF officer and captioned it saying, "#G20 flag flies high in the sky!" Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Javadekar called it a "stunning" representation as he wrote on X, "The #G20India flag soars with Pride in the skies."

About Gajanand Yadav and his works

Awarded the 'Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award' in 2019 in the air adventure category, Yadava is believed to have taken more than 2900 skydives until today. He happens to be a Parachute Jump Instructor along with having the honour of being a member of the IAF Skydiving Team 'Akash Ganga.'

Wg Cdr Gajanand Yadava made 04 National records in the field of WINGSUIT SKYDIVE JUMP.

a) He undertook the 1st ever wingsuit skydive jump from high speed aircraft (An-32) in India.

b) Highest wingsuit jump from an altitude of 24400 ft.

c) Night wingsuit jump from 8000 ft. pic.twitter.com/Fu3xhVwvdV — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) January 4, 2019

IAF Wing Commander Gajanand Yadava has often attracted eyeballs for his sky stunts associated with Indian events, celebrations, and happenings. In October 2019, the Commander was seen taking a skydive jump with the flag of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan from 15,000 feet above the ground. A year before that, he performed yoga in the air and shared the message of good health and peace from the sky.

