'Biden Broccoli & Trump Half-Tandoor Chicken': Quirky Food Menu For G20 Summit Delegates Goes Viral; Netizens React |

After quirky songs were played to welcome the delegates to the G20 Summit being held in New Delhi, India, another weird incident has come to light. It is being said that the menu served to the attendees had quirky names referring to some Presidents' names, the theme of the event, and much more.

A vegetarian dish reminded people of US President Joe Biden as it was named "Biden Tandoori Malai Broccoli." Another dish from the non-veg menu read "Trump Half-Tandoor Chicken," hinting about Donald Trump, former president of the United States. That wasn't all; there were more dishes with unusual names. To name a few: One Earth Hara Kebab, G-20 Agenga Murgh Kastoori Kebab, Economy Kasundi Mahi Tikka, and Hi Stake Meeting Of Tandoori Lobster.

Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale (Trinamool Congress) shared the menu on X, drawing netizens to react to the menu. The post has gone viral and attracted laughter on social media. "Are we hosting a G20 Summit or making a joke of ourselves?" he wrote while sharing the menus online. The politician, meanwhile, clarified that the menu was not for the Presidential dinner but for the foreign delegates dining at the Bharat Mandapam.

Check viral post below

Note: This is NOT the menu for Heads of States at the Presidential Dinner.



This is for G20 foreign delegates who are at Bharat Mandapam.



That’s why the menu has a price list on it. — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) September 9, 2023

Netizens react

X users found the menu unreal at first instance, and later couldn't stop laughing at the creatively tweaked names of food items. As people came across dishes named after world leaders and the meeting itself, they expressed their views on it. Mixed reactions were shared on the internet as some found it interesting while others found it to be cringe and not welcoming.

Bengali film actress and All India Trinamool Congress leader Saayoni Ghosh shared pictures of both the veg and non-veg menu and termed them "Idiotic and laughable." However, another reaction on the social media platform read, "...NGL, that sounds delicious."

Check tweets

