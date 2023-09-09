Delhi: PM Modi Receives G20 Delegates At Bharat Mandapam; See Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 09, 2023

Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives at the Bharat Mandapam convention center for the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, on Saturday.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Saudi Arab Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on his arrival for the G20 Summit.

PTI

PM Modi welcomes Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau upon his arrival at Bharat Mandapam.

PTI

Narendra Modi welcomes South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to Delhi.

PTI

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on his arrival for the G20 Summit at the Bharat Mandapam.

PTI

The President of the European Union Ursula von der Leyenupon with PM Modi at Bharat Mandapam.

PTI

Narendra Modi shares a laugh as he welcomes Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

PTI

Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz was also welcomed warmly to the country.

PTI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak upon his arrival for the G20 Summit, in New Delhi.

PTI

Thanks For Reading!

G20 Summit 2023: Earlier ‘India’, Now Country Name Displayed As ‘Bharat’ During PM Modi’s...
Find out More