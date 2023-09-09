G20 Summit 2023: Earlier ‘India’, Now Country Name Displayed As ‘Bharat’ During PM Modi’s Address

Name of the country displayed as 'Bharat' now and earlier 'India' | Twitter

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the world leaders during the G20 Summit 2023 being held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. While the Prime Minister was addressing the world leaders the name of the country on the board in front of Narendra Modi was displayed as 'Bharat'. A debate has emerged in the country over the name of the country to be changed from 'India' to 'Bharat'. During the earlier G20 Summits, the name of the country on the board in front of the Prime Minister used to be displayed as 'India'.

PM Modi refers country as 'India' in a tweet

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweet on Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) official account referred the country as 'India'. PM Modi said that "As the President of the G20, India heartily welcomes all of you! This time of the 21st century is a significant period. This period is showing a new direction to the whole world! This is the time when the age-old challenges are demanding new solutions from us." It can be seen that PM Modi said in the tweet that 'India' wlcomes all of you.

PM Modi addresses the world leaders at G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed the leaders of various countries and heads of states at the G20 Summit 2023. The G20 meeting is being held in Delhi as India is holding the G20 Presidency this year. During his address of the Prime Minister at the G20 Summit 2023 it can be seen that the name of the country is being displayed as Bharat. PM Modi during the address announced the inclusion of African Union as the permanent member of the group.

India's G20 presidency has become a symbol of inclusion

During his address also PM Modi said "India's G20 presidency has become a symbol of inclusion, of 'sabka saath' both inside and outside the country. This has become people's G20 in India. Crores of Indians are connected to this. In more than 60 cities of the country, more than 200 meetings have taken place. With the sense of 'Sabka Saath', India had proposed that the African Union be granted permanent membership of G20. I believe that all of us agree to this proposal."

