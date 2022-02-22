This Tuesday is Two's day! 22.02.2022 is palindrome and ambigram; check here

Special appearances hold a value of its own. We ain't just talking of the filmy world, but also what holds on the yearly calendar - the dates!

Today's date on the calendar is special, for its appearance! The way it reads on the DDMMYYYY format, 22.02.2022, makes it a palindrome as well as an ambigram.

Wondering what's the two terms mean? A palindrome is a word or a number that reads the same when read from left to right or the otherwise, same backward and forward. The cliche example of the term, 'madam'.

However, an ambigram is much more unique to see. The date 22.02.2022 would read the same even if read upside down, thus making the day an ambigram.

The last double (both a Palindrome and Ambigram) fell on February 12, 2021, when the date read as 12 02 2021, and for the next one suchlike is a long way to go. In the Roman calendar, the next one that is both in the eight digit system and in the digital font glyphs will fall on February 8, 2080.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 10:41 AM IST