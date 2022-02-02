Durex shares visual on 'date' 2.2.22, netizens say 'fire h re tu'

If you are an avid Instagram user, and are 18+, then you might have not missed the creative illustrations of the condom brand Durex. It keeps engaging followers through its eye catchy posts on social media.

On the noteworthy date that reads, '2.2.22', i.e. February 2 of the year 2022, Durex took to Instagram and shared a visual of the same. The creative hinted on the multiple meaning of the term 'date', one on the calendar while other referring to gala time of being in a relationship.

The post was a GIF that mentioned the calendar date in bold pink fonts, which bounced and bombarded one another similar to a couple who would get closer on a date. "'We love getting 2 close on dates," read the short clip.

Take a look at the post, right here:

Since posted, it has taken netizens to another level! Instagram users not only appreciated the brand for its witty approach but also seemed eager to know what Durex would have to offer on date '22.2.22'.

The post has attracted over 40K views, 8k likes and many comments. Taking to the comments section, a netizen pulled and pasted a dialogue from Allu Arjun's popular film Pushpa: The Rise and wrote, "fire h re tu".

Here's how netizens reacted, take a look:

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 05:15 PM IST