THIS pani puri vendor's hilarious 'save water' poster will make you laugh out loud

Yesterday, the entire globe celebrated World Water Day as we pondered on the value of freshwater for the life of the beings on this planet. All around an emphasis was laid on preserving the water bodies that are becoming increasingly polluted with every passing day.
Organisations like the United Nations, WaterAid India, and governments of various countries had arranged webinars and events in order to spread awareness about the issue. These are all extensive efforts and deserve appreciation.
However, efforts need to be taken on every level, global, national as well as personal. Recently, one such responsible person, a pani puri vendor took a really unique initiative to spread awareness about conserving water.
In a picture that went viral on Twitter, the cart of the pani puri vendor can be seen with a poster pasted on it. The poster reads, "Save water. Otherwise, ' 'pani puri' will become only 'puri'."
What can scare an Indian more than the eternal loss of pani puri, right? This hilarious but effective effort is winning hearts on Twitter.
Here's the picture:
