World Water Day 2021: History, significance, theme - All you need to know

World Water Day is observed globally on March 22 every year to highlight the importance of fresh water. According to the United Nations, the day not just celebrates water but also raises awareness about the need to preserve the natural resource.

Around 2.2 billion people, almost one-third of the total world population, don't have access to safe water. Not just that, by 2050, the UN also states that up to 5.7 billion people could be living in areas that experience water scarcity for at least a month in the year.

History of World Water Day

The United Nations Nations Conference on Environment and Development took place in Rio de Janeiro in 1992 and the same year, the UNGA adopted a resolution declaring 22 March as the World Water Day. The day has been observed since 1993 with the aim of resolving water crisis across the planet.

Theme of World Water Day 2021

The theme of World Water Day 2021 is 'valuing water.' The value of water is much more than anything else. If we don't manage water resources carefully, we might be heading towards a huge crisis.

The UN World Water Development Report 2021 states that the current status of water resources highlights the need for improvement in water resources management. Recognizing, measuring and expressing water’s worth, and incorporating it into decision-making, are fundamental to achieving sustainable and equitable water resources management.